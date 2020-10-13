Ogunsakin brothers sweep titles

The weeklong CBN Junior Tennis Championship, the first national sports competition post COVID-19 lockdown, ended in Lagos Sunday with the Ogunsakin brothers from Ekiti, Seun and Seyi, winning the Boys 14 and 12 titles respectively.

Seun defeated Mohammed Idris from Abuja who was partially handicapped by an aching shoulder 9-2 while Seyi overwhelmed David Edwards, younger brother of Marylove, the tennis prodigy who reached the finals of the senior event in 2017 at age 14. Edwards retired trailing 7-3 in the finals.

David Ekpeyong from Akwa Ibom, the Boys 14 champion from last year, moved up to the 16s and defeated Joshua Maxwell from Rivers State 9-1 in the Boys 16 finals.

The Girls 16 produced a surprise winner in Mary Udoffa from Kogi State. Udoffa lost her first match against Blessing Otu in the round robin stage but rebounded to upset Oiza Yakubu in the semifinals and then exacted her revenge on Otu in the finals, comprehensively winning 9-0.

Like this: Like Loading...