Sports

Ogunsakin brothers sweep titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The weeklong CBN Junior Tennis Championship, the first national sports competition post COVID-19 lockdown, ended in Lagos Sunday with the Ogunsakin brothers from Ekiti, Seun and Seyi, winning the Boys 14 and 12 titles respectively.

 

Seun defeated Mohammed Idris from Abuja who was partially handicapped by an aching shoulder 9-2 while Seyi overwhelmed David Edwards, younger brother of Marylove, the tennis prodigy who reached the finals of the senior event in 2017 at age 14. Edwards retired trailing 7-3 in the finals.

 

David Ekpeyong from Akwa Ibom, the Boys 14 champion from last year, moved up to the 16s and defeated Joshua Maxwell from Rivers State 9-1 in the Boys 16 finals.

 

The Girls 16 produced a surprise winner in Mary Udoffa from Kogi State. Udoffa lost her first match against Blessing Otu in the round robin stage but rebounded to upset Oiza Yakubu in the semifinals and then exacted her revenge on Otu in the finals, comprehensively winning 9-0.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF mourns as Ukaigwe, foremost women football figure, dies  

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigerian football was again thrown into a state of mourning on Tuesday after news broke of the death of leading women football promoter and administrator, Henrietta Ukaigwe.   Ukaigwe, a Member of the Board of the Nigeria Women Football League, has for several decades been at the vanguard of promoting the game of women’s football […]
Sports

Osimhen shines in Serie A debut for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya   It was a good start for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for Napoli in the Italian Serie A after making an assist in his club’s 2-0 victory over Parma.   With the game goalless after the first 45 minutes, the Partenopei’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, introduced the former Lille of France star in […]
Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL). Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.   The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: