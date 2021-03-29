Sports

Ogunsakin steals show at CBN Tennis tourney

Seun Ogunsakin 14, ‘stole the show” at the grand finale of the 2021 CBN Junior Tennis Championship when he won the boys’ 16 and boys’ 14 titles in one day, with a full display of his prodigious talent.

 

Ogunsakin, popularly called ‘Nadal’ by his ever increasing fan base because he has the same skill sets and mannerisms of the clay court king and former world number one, demolished Joshua Maxwell 9 – 0 in the boys 16 and drawing from the confidence gained from that victory, ran over Mubarak Ganiyu 9 – 2 in the boys 14 final which was the star match.

“To put it in context”, said Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the championship, “Maxwell was runner -up last year to David Ekpeyong who has now been promoted out of the juniors.

 

So it was not that the standard was lower but that Seun is improving exponentially.

“Itisthesame ‘play up’ strategythatledtoour teenage girls sweeping all the titles and runnersup positions at the last CBN Senior Championship in Abuja last year.”

 

Kienka added. Ogunsakin, along with the prizes of racket, bag and shoes he got, won an education grant of N100, 000 which is a standing reward by the ITA to any player who wins his age group and a higher one in the same competition.

 

There is also a standing reward of N500, 000 for any player who wins the CBN Junior 16s title and the CBN Senior singles title in the same year.

