Ogunsan commiserates with Lagos CP, Odumosu, over death of mother

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has commiserated with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over the death of his mother.

Recall that Odumosu lost his mother, Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu, on Thursday, after a brief illness.

In his condolence message he said: “The loss of a loved one is usually accompanied by so much grief and regret, especially when the person is so dear to one’s heart like one’s mother.

“I join the rest of the nation to commiserate with my senior friend and big brother, CP Hakeem Odumosu, over the passing into glory of his beloved mother, Alhaja Sikirat Adunni Odumosu.

“For me, we must not mourn mama; rather, we take solace in the fact that she has left this troubled world to be with her creator. We may have lost her but heaven just gained her.

“While on earth, mama played a crucial role in moulding giants and geniuses as children and you find CP Hakeem Odumosu as one of them. This is a man that displayed so much brilliance, character and charisma in the discharge of his policing duties.”

Ogunsan beckoned on Odumosu to be strong for himself and his family in their present trial.

The octogenarian, whose demise occurred at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, was aged 88.

