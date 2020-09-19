News

Ogunsan extols Hamzat at 56

…Says “You are technocrat par excellence”

 

The Chairman of Executive Group, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has written a heartfelt birthday message to the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Kazeem Obafemi Hamzat, who clocks 56 today.

 

In the statement issued Saturday, Ogunsan, who is also a Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), described Hamzat as a technocrat par excellence, with a lot of achievements tied up his sleeves.

 

The ace entrepreneur added that, Hamzat’s track record of achievements in public service has largely rubbed off on the wellbeing of the state.

 

The statement reads: “On this great day, the world can only recall the day one of the great sons of Lagos was born. That person is the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr Kazeem Obafemi Hamzat.

 

“Sir, it is no gainsay that your wealth of erudition and experience in public service has to a large extent rub off on the wellbeing of the state, in your capacity as the Deputy Governor. Without mincing words, you are one of Lagos’ life savers, a technocrat par excellence.

 

“Your immense contributions to achieving a better and smarter Lagos cannot be best quantified in words. It is only safe to say that you are walking in the steps of your great dad, the late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, who served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and as a Commissioner for Transportation in the state (1979 – 1983) before becoming the Vice-Chairman SW of then Alliance for Democracy(AD and later became the Lagos West Senatorial District leader of the Action Congress before moving ahead to be crowned king.

 

“It remains imprinted on the lanes of history that when you served as Commissioner for Science and Technology, you enforced the application of modern technology in the state’s ministries, thus changing the face of data and record keeping in Lagos and at the same time eliminating the trend of state ghost workers. The execution of some other laudable projects is also credited to your name.

 

“Thank you for being a very supportive deputy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Thank you for striving with the governor towards the actualisation of the THEMES agenda.

 

“As a student of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu school of discipleship, you have remained diligent and dauntless with the ideals of modern day democracy. For this, I wish you well in life and I say may God grant you the longevity you need to the forge ahead in life. Happy birthday, sir!”

 

 

