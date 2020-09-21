News

Ogunsan lauds Remi Tinubu at 60

As tons of congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Senator Remi Tinubu who turns 60 today, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has described her as the “indefatigable matriarch of the Tinubu dynasty”.

Joining family, friends, constituents and political associates to celebrate the wife of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogunsan said Tinubu’s breed “only comes on humanity once in a lifetime”.
His words: “The 60th birthday celebration of Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, comes with a feeling of sincere gratitude to God for making this a possibility. It is indeed a thing of joy to me and many others to have a diamond jubilee celebration for the amiable and ever supportive wife of the Jagaban of Borgu who doubles as the mother of all.

“The indefatigable matriarch of the Tinubu dynasty deserves some accolades, being an industrious and diligent personality of an enviable character — humane and hospitable to a fault. It is apparent enough that the lioness of Bourdillion continues to stand tall among her contemporaries.

“As a lawmaker, you have remained consistent in the promulgating the tenets of democracy and of course the ideals of girl-child education, women and vulnerable children. By and large, you have continued to be that voice of the common man at the National Assembly. Your breed only comes on humanity once in a lifetime.

“Ma, in your capacity as the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, you have demonstrated courage and charisma in lawmaking and constituency representation. Laudable projects anchored by you include but not limited to taking care of the elderly and less-privileged ones. The First Era Foundaton, the Spelling Bees competition, scholarship schemes, among other giant strides achievements, readily come to mind.
“Your life and times have characterised exemplary leadership for the womenfolk to emulate because you have demonstrated that women in politics and administration have the full potential of doing wonders, aside being faced with home-front.
“This best describes you as an amazon and horizon of sterling influence who should be wished long life in sound health and multifaceted prosperity. Permit me to wish you the best of all birthday celebrations.
60 hearty cheers to you, mummy!”

