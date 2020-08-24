News

Ogunsan salutes Sanwo-Olu’s COS, Ayinde at 56

…says Ayinde is a visionary public officer

As encomiums continue to pour in for the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Tayo Ayinde, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has penned down a congratulatory birthday message to who he described as ‘an exemplary and visionary leader with a heart of gold’.
Ogunsan, while extolling the virtues of Ayinde, said the COS has, to a large extent, displayed brilliance, expertise and humility which are quite unusual of a public office holder.
“At times, there are no accurate words to rhapsodise the depth of feelings and perceptions. Some other times, mere words are ineffable to accurately describe what one hopes to pen down.
“It is with all pleasure that I salute a big brother, friend, exemplary and visionary leader with a heart of gold, the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, as he hits a gallant 56 today.
“To a large extent, you have displayed brilliance, expertise and humility which are quite unusual of a public office holder. Suffice it to say that the uncommon attributes of simplicity, honesty, diligence and handwork which you possess cannot be far from why Mr Governor considered you prefectly qualified for the office you hold today. Some of us close to you find you very special and can always acknowledge that you are a man of integrity and credibility.
“As a seasoned administrator, thoroughbred human resource and financial management expert, you have displaced leadership in all frontiers of public service which has only showcased your traits of professionalism and exceptionalism. To a very large extent, you have been outstanding in both the private and public sectors of our Lagos endeavours.
“With all pleasure, I write to wish you a glorious birthday celebration, while also seizing the opportunity to thank you for all you do just to make Lagos better for all Lagosians, through the visionary roadmap of Mr Governor,” Ogunsan said.

