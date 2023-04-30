Ogunsua Consoles Ooni Over Palace Fire Incident

Concerned by the fire incident that wreaked havoc on a section of the palace of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, Ajibise Ogo 1, has consoled the monarch over the incident.

It was widely reported that one of the apartments in the magnificent palace was razed by a fire suspected to have emanated from a power upsurge.

The apparently worried Ogunsua consoled His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, over the sad incident with a prayer that such would not happen in the palace again.

Oba Toriola stated that he was disturbed when he heard about the incident with the expectation that the report, hopefully, will eventually be declared a rumour.

The Ogunsua said that he took solace in the wisdom of Yoruba forebears who have historically affirmed that a burnt palace is a perfect opportunity for the emergence of a state-of-the-art palace because its rebuilding would add aesthetic value.

According to Oba Toriola, “On behalf of my family, the chiefs and the entire people of Modakeke, I extend my condolence to our father, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, the palace chiefs and all the sons and daughters of Ile-Ife over the incident.

“The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), which is responsible for the distribution of power in the state, should devise a permanent means of guarding against power surges.

“We thank God that there was no loss of life as a result of the unfortunate incident,” Oba Toriola said.

The monarch was thankful to the firefighters and others from within who put in maximum effort to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to the main palace.