Oguntuase: Eagles ‘ ll fail again if preparation for 2026 worldcup doesn’t start now

Ex-international Jide Oguntuase has warned that the Super Eagles may again fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico if the Nigeria Football Federation does not draw up a viable and workable action plan that will start to be executed immediately.

Eagles failed to make it to Qatar 2022 after the Nigerians lost the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana to the chagrin of football-crazy Nigerians. Eagles World Cup miss triggered a sense of anger from Nigerians who watched the tournament end with an African team, Morocco, reaching the semifinal for the first time.

Oguntuase said the Eagles could break the country’s heart again if all the elements that inhibited the team’s progress in recent times are not wiped out. He said it could be fatally dangerous for Nigerian football if the national team does not make it to the World- Cup in 2026, a scenario he described as plausible despite the fact that Africa has a guaranteed nine slots in the expanded competition.

He mentioned overreliance on foreign-based players as one of the negative tendencies militating against the progress of the squad. The former Flying Eagles player noted that the Eagles’ fortune started nosediving the moment local league players were shut out of the national team. He insisted that the conspiracy to shut the door on domestic league stars was responsible for the ‘killing’ of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“We have set the ground for the failure ahead of the 2026 World Cup because some of the things that we did that led to the Super Eagles failing to make it to Qatar are still there with us. We don’t have a good league as we speak; just imagine, the season ended several months ago and we are dilly-dallying as to when the new term will commence. No country succeeds with its football without a viable league and strong developmental programme. We still don’t have anything on the ground to suggest it is no longer business as usual. If we want the Eagles to succeed, we have to improve our league and trust local-based players more.

They are more reliable than those that come from abroad. We can have a strategy we used during our time when the home-based players were camped for national assignments and were released to their clubs only at weekends for league matches. They are together, the coach can impact on them more effectively and we would only need to add a few players from abroad to join them when we have matches.

“The problem I have with the coaches in the national team now is that they don’t want to work; they don’t want to travel around the country to discover players to nurture. They prefer to rely on ready-made stars and work with them for just a few days to a match. Let me tell you how most of the foreign- based players behave, they will come to Nigeria three days before a match, and instead of them to go to the camp, they would rather spend the night with their girlfriends, some of them would even go clubbing the eve of matchday and how can somebody with that kind of attitude perform?” he said.

Oguntuase also dabbled into the debate about Lionel Messi becoming the Greatest Player of All Time after he led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in Qatar. The former Nigeria international said it is an aberration to refer to the Barcelona legend as the GOAT insisting that Brazil icon Pele has the exclusive right to the accolades.

“I think it is a joke when people refer to Messi as the best ever; many of us who saw what Pele did know that no player has been able to rival his achievement so far. How can you compare somebody with three World Cups with somebody who just won one? I respect Messi for all he has done in football but I strongly believe he is still behind Pele and Diego Maradona,” he said.

