Sports

Oguntuase: Eagles ‘ ll fail again if preparation for 2026 worldcup doesn’t start now

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Ex-international Jide Oguntuase has warned that the Super Eagles may again fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico if the Nigeria Football Federation does not draw up a viable and workable action plan that will start to be executed immediately.

Eagles failed to make it to Qatar 2022 after the Nigerians lost the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana to the chagrin of football-crazy Nigerians. Eagles World Cup miss triggered a sense of anger from Nigerians who watched the tournament end with an African team, Morocco, reaching the semifinal for the first time.

Oguntuase said the Eagles could break the country’s heart again if all the elements that inhibited the team’s progress in recent times are not wiped out. He said it could be fatally dangerous for Nigerian football if the national team does not make it to the World- Cup in 2026, a scenario he described as plausible despite the fact that Africa has a guaranteed nine slots in the expanded competition.

He mentioned overreliance on foreign-based players as one of the negative tendencies militating against the progress of the squad. The former Flying Eagles player noted that the Eagles’ fortune started nosediving the moment local league players were shut out of the national team. He insisted that the conspiracy to shut the door on domestic league stars was responsible for the ‘killing’ of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“We have set the ground for the failure ahead of the 2026 World Cup because some of the things that we did that led to the Super Eagles failing to make it to Qatar are still there with us. We don’t have a good league as we speak; just imagine, the season ended several months ago and we are dilly-dallying as to when the new term will commence. No country succeeds with its football without a viable league and strong developmental programme. We still don’t have anything on the ground to suggest it is no longer business as usual. If we want the Eagles to succeed, we have to improve our league and trust local-based players more.

They are more reliable than those that come from abroad. We can have a strategy we used during our time when the home-based players were camped for national assignments and were released to their clubs only at weekends for league matches. They are together, the coach can impact on them more effectively and we would only need to add a few players from abroad to join them when we have matches.

“The problem I have with the coaches in the national team now is that they don’t want to work; they don’t want to travel around the country to discover players to nurture. They prefer to rely on ready-made stars and work with them for just a few days to a match. Let me tell you how most of the foreign- based players behave, they will come to Nigeria three days before a match, and instead of them to go to the camp, they would rather spend the night with their girlfriends, some of them would even go clubbing the eve of matchday and how can somebody with that kind of attitude perform?” he said.

Oguntuase also dabbled into the debate about Lionel Messi becoming the Greatest Player of All Time after he led Argentina to a World Cup triumph in Qatar. The former Nigeria international said it is an aberration to refer to the Barcelona legend as the GOAT insisting that Brazil icon Pele has the exclusive right to the accolades.

“I think it is a joke when people refer to Messi as the best ever; many of us who saw what Pele did know that no player has been able to rival his achievement so far. How can you compare somebody with three World Cups with somebody who just won one? I respect Messi for all he has done in football but I strongly believe he is still behind Pele and Diego Maradona,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nwora arrives Nigeria for JNF Elite Camps

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Asociate Head Coach of Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, Alex Nwora arrived the country Thursday morning ahead of the Jordan Nwora Foundation Elite Camps billed to hold in four Nigeria cities and three other countries. Coach Nwora said he was delighted with the initiative of the camps which aimed at providing young players the opportunity of […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Semi defeat doesn’t wipe out success – Regragui

Posted on Author Reporter

      Morocco coach Walid Regragui has hardly put a foot wrong in his team’s dream World Cup run but he might come to regret the risk he took on fielding injured players, then seeing them forced to come off in Wednesday’s 2-0 semifinal defeat by France. Nayef Aguerd was named in the starting […]
Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Battle for Medals Begins in Table Tennis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s men team is the team to watch out for in Birmingham. Apart from their antecedents in the games, they have some of the finest players from Africa led by world number 12 Quadri Aruna. Listed as the number two seed in the men’s team event for the games, Aruna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica