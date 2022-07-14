OgwumaEdda: Acommunityshatteredbylandslides

The genesis

Since 2007, the people of Ogwuma Edda, Umunna Autonomous Community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been threatened by landslide that has devastated the hilly village. It was the same year that the road linking the community which was in deplorable state, causing multiple accidents and deaths, was constructed by Chief Martin Elechi, the second executive Governor of Ebonyi State. Since then, the people have been battling landslide which has taken away their houses, economic trees and other valuables. The incident has happened three times with property worth billions of naira destroyed. The first time it occurred was in 2007 while the second time was in 2015.

Recent developments

Last week, the landslide revisited the area and houses were destroyed. Economic trees, domestic animals and other valuables were swept away by the natural disaster. The incident led to the blockage of the constructed road that linked the community as it got heavy sand, economic trees and other things stucked on the road and this has hampered human and vehicular movements. People living inside the buildings that were affected have vacated the area. More than twenty persons of different families were sacked by the natural disaster which occurred at about 5pm of that fateful day. However, no life was lost in the incident as the people were said to have noticed the incident before it occurred. It was said that the people whose houses were destroyed by the landslide left their houses when they started noticing serious cracks on the buildings.

Eyewitness account

One Anya Nnachi, whose storey building has been put under threat by the incident which cracked the building, told New Telegraph in the area that he has evacuated his family from the building and has also removed all his property out of the house as the building may collapse any moment. “You see this house. I wish to take you round it. This building is adversely affected because we have moved all our belongings from the building. We no longer live here. “We are human beings such that if you see danger, you have to run away. There are so many cracks inside of the building. “It was on Saturday night that we noticed the land sliding filling back the retaining walls. It fell itself. Some houses were removed. Not more than four houses were removed. You can still see the blocks there. “Ordinarily in Edda, we have living room and kitchen. So, those ones were kitchen; it is only those blocks you can see there from the building. But the building was not roofed. It was supposed to be roofed this August before the landslide. “The first time this thing stared was in 2007 that was when this road was constructed by Brass Construction Company when all these retaining wall was built. “What we saw is that since it was not filled up in that 2007, there was also landslide and the land filled up itself but some area did not.

The impact since 2007

“After 2007 landslide, another one happened in 2015 at the other side. But this one is more serious than others. This one is bigger. You can see the other compound was affected. “This one is more serious. It is just that the land is trying to refill itself. And at the end of it, you will see water springing up from the holes created by the landslide. What it means is that there is water under the valley. Our forefathers lived here and there was no record of this. “This road was the other way, it was during the construction that they delved into the other part of the road. The side they delved into needed to be filled back. “Like ever since this one happened, it has not happened again. During the construction, it is because of the shit made to the hilly part that made the road constructors cut part of it down before erecting the retaining walls.

“The only thing we know was done wrong as human beings is that after retaining walls, they should have filled it back. The NEMA people have been here. “We told them that there are drainages in other compounds and the water is falling this way. What should be done is that they should create more drainages so that in the event of flood, it will follow the drainages.”

A teacher’s perception

A teacher serving in the community, Okoro John Onu, said the incident has affected his job and economy of the area. “I am a teacher serving at Umunna Comprehensive Secondary School. Since June 27, 2023 we have been finding it very difficult to come to school because those of us serving here live at Owutu, Ezietiti, find it difficult to come up to Umunna because of the incident. Since that day we have been passing round through Amigbo to Nguzu and down to Umunna. “It is costing us a lot. Before the incident, I spend N400 to and fro. But now, I spend up N800 to get to the school. My prayer is that God should touch the government to come to our aid. The government should help us clear the way to ease our movements,” Onu said.

Anotherview

On his part, a motorcycle operator, Chukwu Johnson, who is from Ekoli-Edda, said: “I am a cyclist. This incident has been a problem to us up to two weeks we have been suffering it. Pedestrian finds it difficult to pass the road not to talk of motorcycle and vehicles.

“It has been affecting my daily income because we no longer see passengers to carry. It has been a problem to my family and other people. It made us to add price to the fare. “Before we convey passengers for N100 now is N200. We doubled the fare because of bad nature of the road now. I was making up N3000 but I find it difficult to realize N1500”. The monarch of the community, HRH Dickson Oboh Okorie, said the incident has adversely affected the community. He disclosed that the incident happened after a heavy downpour. “At Umunna Ogwuma village two weeks ago after a heavy downpour, we had a heavy erosion. We called it earthquake. But when the educated ones came and visited me, they said it is landslide. “What pained us most is that one house from there was submerged. Also, all economic trees and economy of the affected community was adversely affected. “What we did was to call the Local Government Area Chairman for government intervention. This is the third time we are experiencing this in this community with enormous damage. “You can see how both up and down sides of the valley was affected. The landslide has blocked the road. There is no movement in that area again. I had to trek out from the village as was coming for this meeting,” he said.

Community’s PG speaks

President General of the area, Onuoha Ama, on his part said the community has been cut off by the incident. Ama said: “It has affected my community and other passersby. There is no road there since the incident occurred. As we are attending this meeting, we had to cross that place with leg to the other side before we got bike. We have told the House of Assembly member and Local Government Area Chairman about the incident. “So many things were affected. Like that road has been avoided both by strangers. If you are going to Abakaliki now, it is either you trek or go through another community. Two buildings were destroyed. One was washed away while the other one has its foundation destroyed. “People living with the few buildings that were affected have vacated the place. More than twenty persons of different families were sacked from the affected area. “Similar incident happened in 2008. If pass through the place, you would see the water retaining walls that were built that time. That was when the incumbent governor came to our rescue”.

Govt must come to our rescue

In an interview, the President of Edda People’s Forum, Chief Mike Okoro, said: “There are things that are of course more than the efforts of stakeholders. “The incident that happened there is what the government has to address. Not that we are abandoning everything to the government, there are areas we had done one or two things as individual and collective stakeholders. “You have been to that place and you have seen the enormity of the damage. It will take an individual that has the wherewithal who can as well employ his instrument to clear the rubbish there.

“However, on the part of Edda people, not only the stakeholders. We have done the first thing we are supposed to do and that thing is to call the attention of the government through the local government area chairman. We are also not neglecting in anyway because the chairman is addressing the issue. “He has also taken the report to the governor of the state.

I also recognize the efforts of the people as a result of the blockage of the road. I can assure you because I made inquiries yesterday and I was reliably informed that from next week, government will start carting away all those sands that blocked the road. “This is not the first time we are having that type of issue from that particular point. It is the terrain. The terrain also has to do with the topography of our land, mostly in Edda, especially that side. Like I was told that one house has already collapsed and others being threatened.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...