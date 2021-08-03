Ohakim: APC’s gain, PDP’s loss

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the defection of a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and its implications for Governor Hope Uzodinma and the party ahead of the 2023 general election

At a time when some people in Imo State people are increasingly showing disaffection for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state through protests and attack on government facilities, a former governor of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, last week, decided to join the party.

The former governor, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC alongside his supporters across the 27 local government areas of Imo State, said he joined APC to offer unhindered support to Governor Hope Uzodimma in moving the state forward.

Noting that he has always been guided by the interest of the people of the state when making political decisions, Ohakim added that he has a unique orientation of participatory politics that emphasizes common interest as against personal interest.

According to him, he demonstrated this in 1998 when the majority of the political heavyweights in the state pitched tent with the All Peoples Party (APP) and he refused to follow the bandwagon but preferred the less favoured PDP at the time.

His words: “What followed later was almost a political tsunami that consumed the then powerful APP in Imo State. This time around, I have refused to swim against the tide because my people, the ones that will bury me when I die, have asked me not to swim against the tide.”

Ohakim maintained that irrespective of his ugly experience in 2011, when he was cheated in the governorship election, he has vowed never to abandon the state and that informed his zeal and willingness to share experiences and ideas with his predecessors.

“If you believe in the state’s progress and sincerely understand that seeking power should be for the public good, whether as a sitting governor or not, being part of the discussion on how to grow the state should be a priority.

I particularly get enamoured with and every engagement that has a promise of deploying party, power and government to serve the people conscientiously and with the fear of God.

“From the vantage point, one would assert that the problem of getting the system to work for the people has never been about political parties but the choices we make in leadership evolution process an character of political players,” Ohakim said.

Applauding Uzodimma for his development-driven policies and programmes for the state, the former governor said: “Given my commitment to the best decisions that would be most beneficial to the people and desirous of the need to quickly join hands with my friend,

Uzodimma, and other leaders of the party in Imo, South East and Nigeria to build a formidable political party headed by individuals that share the same values and ideals with me.

“I, Ikedi Ohakim and my supporters and associates decided to join the APC.

This decision is in response to the pleadings of my admirers and the touching request by the leadership of APC in Imo. What I am doing today, therefore, is to publicly endorse an action I took at my ward level many months ago.”

According to Ohakim, so far, Uzodimma has shown zeal, commitment and capacity to provide good governance, adding that it behooves Imo people at this point in time to support the governor to uplift the fortunes of the state and meet the desires of the people.

“I find in Governor Uzodimma is a man, who is determined to set enviable records that would change the lives and fortunes of the people and the state at the end of the day,” he said.

Uzodinma, who applauded the former governor for joining the ruling party, described Ohakim as an asset to the party in the state.

He added that the people of Imo North Senatorial District will wax stronger in his administration with Ohakim’s entrance into the ruling party.

With his new political journey, Ohakim has demonstrated that he is not afraid of taking political decisions. His journey so far showed that he is one who knows how to position himself politically.

Many political watchers in the state believe that he may be eyeing a senatorial ticket in 2023 and joining APC and support for Governor Uzodinma is one sure way of actualizing his political ambition. Ohakim is an all-round politician, who started his political career in 1992, when he was appointed Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Imo State by then Governor Evan Enwerem. He was one of the founding members of PDP in Imo State and remained a PDP member until November 2006, when he joined the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA). He ran for the governorship of Imo State on the platform of PPA in 2007.

Ohakim had aspired to be the PDP governorship candidate, but claimed that he pulled out because of what he described as commercialization of the party’s ticket, deciding to run for another party instead.

He said there was little ideological difference between the PDP and the PPA. After widespread violence broke out during voting on April 14, 2007, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the election and rescheduled it for April 28, 2007.

Ohakim was declared the winner of the second election. His opponent Martins Agbaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) challenged the decision, claiming he was leading when the first election was cancelled. After protracted legal battles, on December 16, 2009, the Appeal Court in Abuja ordered a fresh trial. On 25 July 2009, Ohakim publicly returned back to the PDP. The move was controversial, and PPA members filed court actions claiming that it was illegal.

In the 2011 governorship election, Ohakim contested on the platform of PDP but lost the candidate of APGA, Rochas Okorocha after the re-run election in the state.

In 2019, the former governor contested again on the platform of the Accord Party (AP) but lost to Emeka Ihedioha, who later appointed him chairman of the Planning, Sensitisation and Implementation Committee of the state.

His job then was to supervise the sanitation exercise in Imo State. Ohakim had been in PDP since then but his latest move to the ruling APC

Like this: Like Loading...