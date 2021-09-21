News

Ohakim: Ndubuisi Kanu for burial October 16

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Central Burial Committee (CBC) of late Rare Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) yesterday announced that the burial of the late former Military Governor of old Imo and Lagos states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), would hold on October 16.

 

A statement issued yesterday by the Chairman, CBC, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said the family said Kanu, who died on January 13, at the age of 78, will be buried in his hometown at Ovim in Isikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

 

Ohakim, a former Imo State governor, said: “The burial date has been fixed for October 16. We therefore requestfortributesfromfriends and well-wishers of late Rear AdmiralNdubuisi Kanu(rtd). All tributes should be sent through this email: adieundubuisikanu@ gmail.com.”

 

The statement added further: “With sorrow but gratitude to God for a glorious life of service to humanity and nation, the transition to immortality of His Excellency, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the age of 78.

 

“Late Rear Admiral Kanu (Rtd) who served the Nigerian Navy for many years and rose to become a Naval Chief before retirement, was a member of the Supreme Military Council, under late General Murtala Mohammed, the first former military Governor of old Imo (1976) and Lagos (1977) States under General Olusegun Obasanjo military government and equally served with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon among several other military assignments.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
