Ohanaeze alleges genocide against Igbos

The apex pan Igbo o r g a n i s a t i o n Ohaneze Ndigbo has accused the Federal Government of plotting genocide against the Igbos of the South-East extraction. In a statement issued on behalf of its President-General, Ambassador George Obiozor, by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Chigozie Ogbonnia, the organisation allegedly accused the Federal Government of drafting security chiefs of Northern origin to man security formations in the South-eastern region and ordering to “shoot-atsight on Igbo youth”.

The Igbo group, however, warned the Federal Government to do a rethink on its security initiatives in the area insisting “Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that Shoot at Sight Order to soldiers on Igbo youth is a call for another pogrom and genocide.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze asks the Federal Government to refrain from the use of force in resolving the present national crises. “History shows that military and violent means to solve the national question is bound to fail as it leads to further national fractionalization, anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration, as in all Empires or multi-national states or countries. “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the ‘Shoot at Sight Order’ given to the Nigerian soldiers on how to engage the Igbo youths in the oncoming week.

“The Sahara Reporters, May 8, elaborated on the new secret plan which by the grace of God has come to the public domain. “The report further revealed that the exercise will commence from Orlu in Imo State, South East Nigeria. This is very disturbing. “The pattern of deployment of northern military officers to the South-East lends credence to the above report.

