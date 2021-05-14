News

Ohanaeze alleges genocide against Igbos

Posted on Author Ookey Maduforo Comment(0)

The apex pan Igbo o r g a n i s a t i o n Ohaneze Ndigbo has accused the Federal Government of plotting genocide against the Igbos of the South-East extraction. In a statement issued on behalf of its President-General, Ambassador George Obiozor, by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Chigozie Ogbonnia, the organisation allegedly accused the Federal Government of drafting security chiefs of Northern origin to man security formations in the South-eastern region and ordering to “shoot-atsight on Igbo youth”.

The Igbo group, however, warned the Federal Government to do a rethink on its security initiatives in the area insisting “Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that Shoot at Sight Order to soldiers on Igbo youth is a call for another pogrom and genocide.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze asks the Federal Government to refrain from the use of force in resolving the present national crises. “History shows that military and violent means to solve the national question is bound to fail as it leads to further national fractionalization, anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration, as in all Empires or multi-national states or countries. “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to the ‘Shoot at Sight Order’ given to the Nigerian soldiers on how to engage the Igbo youths in the oncoming week.

“The Sahara Reporters, May 8, elaborated on the new secret plan which by the grace of God has come to the public domain. “The report further revealed that the exercise will commence from Orlu in Imo State, South East Nigeria. This is very disturbing. “The pattern of deployment of northern military officers to the South-East lends credence to the above report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Assembly approves N91.1bn 2020 Budget review

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

E kiti State House of Assembly has ratified an approval of N91.1billion for the 2020 Budget review as its passage followed consideration of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.     Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi […]
News

#EndSARS aftermath: Lagos Panel gets 3-month extension

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution For Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters has been extended for another three months. The new date, according to an online news portal, Channels Television, has been fixed for July 19, which is against the earlier deadline of April 19. Recall that the […]
News

Kwara arrests 50 at Night Club

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Ilorin No fewer than 50 people were arrested in the early hours of Saturday at a night club in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, by the state Technical Committee on COVID-19.   The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID- 19 in the state, Dr Femi Oladiji, disclosed this at the State’s quarantine centre, where the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica