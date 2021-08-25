News

Ohanaeze asks NA to be humane, compassionate with commuters, people of S'East

The President General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor has appealed to the Nigerian Army (NA) to be humane and compassionate in their relationship with commuters and people of the South East of Nigeria.

 

Obiozor made the remarks when the GOC of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General T.A Lagbaja paid him a courtesy visit at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, GRA, Enugu on Tuesday.

 

The President General appreciated having constant consultations with the GOC on the security situation in the South East zone and emphasized the necessity to create conditions and environment to reduce tension and feeling of insecurity in the zone.

 

The President General informed the GOC of the various complaints by commuters on the roads in the South East zone over Army check points.

He appealed to the GOC to kindly look into those complaints. In his remarks, the GOC, Maj. Gen. Lagbaja promised to look into the complaints including the issue of demanding that commuters come out of their vehicles and raise their hands while crossing the checkpoints. The meeting resolved to hold constant consultations.

 

The Ohanaeze President General had, before the commencement of the meeting, requested for a minute of silence in honour of two deceased First Ladies of the South East, namely Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and Chief Mrs. Adanma Okpara, wives of the former military Head of State. Major General J.T.U Aguiyi Ironsi and Rt. Hon. Dr. Michael I. Okpara, the former Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, respectively

