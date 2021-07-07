Ohanaeze backs deadline for anti-grazing laws, Southern presidency

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (ONW), yesterday commended Southern governors for the deadline on anti-grazing laws. It said the stand on the Southern governors would bring a lasting solution to farmers-herders’ lingering crisis in the country. Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of the faction, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki. The group also commended the Southern governors for their position on the 2023 presidency. The Southern Governors’ Forum resolution on 2023 and avowal on Southern presidency 2023 had put the PDP on the spot. “This is a great decision to make the PDP revert to her original constitutionally- preserved rotational Presidency which the PDP NWC led by Uche Secondus, are trying to thwart for greedy purposes.

He said: “This shows that any political party that ‘anti-clockwise,’ zones her presidential ticket outside the South will undoubtedly lose the bloc votes of the South to political parties that respect the aspirations of southern governors and the people.

“The reinforcement of the collective bargaining of the Igbo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 is the major responsibility of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apart from Owelle Rochas Okorocha, We are calling on Igbo presidential hopefuls to boldly commence consultative outreach programmes across the country and keep the hopes alive for 2023 Igbo Presidency Project, Mr. Peter Obi, Engr. David Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Chibuike Amaechi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and others should open conversation with other regions for 2023.”

