Ohanaeze barates security agents over Enugu killings

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu Ibegbu has expressed regret over bloody clash and shooting involving the security agents and the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing the security operatives as  lacking respect for human life.

 

The Ohanaeze deputy spokesperson in a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday, noted that security agents appeared to be going about looking for the trouble of IPOB members even when there was no need for that.

 

Ibegbu said: “The Shiite crisis in Nigeria was also caused by the overhandedness of Nigeria security agents. Why are our security agents always courting for trouble? Why not face criminals and killers all over the country instead of unarmed innocent Nigerians?

 

“They are always quick to claim that the IPOB people opened fire on them but there is no evidence of that at the end.

 

They just go about looking for trouble where there is none,” Ibegbu lamented calling for full investigation into the killings. “I know these IPOB boys are not terrorists and do not carry arms as claimed by security agents.

 

They just paint these boys black to find excuse to kill them,” he noted calling for full scale judicial inquiry into the killings and full punishment to all the culprits. “Even if I do not agree with the group, they have their constitutional right to life and nobody should deny them that.

 

These boys are not terrorists in the manner of the BOKO HARAM OR KILLER HERDSMEN. I think we do not train our  security agents well these days. “We need to start retraining them and I feel there is also some elements of ethnic bias in this killings and this must stop if we want one Nigeria to continue.”

