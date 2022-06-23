Ohanaeze berates Buhari over call on West to proscribe IPOB

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for asking Western countries, especially the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK), to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze said IPOB is a group of young men with a sense of deprivation, seeking for justice, equity and fairness and to be treated like other citizens of Nigeria. In a statement issued in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. ChiedozieAlexOgbonnia, thepan- Igbo group urged President Buhari to invest more efforts incurbing thewantonkilling of NigeriansinBenue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau and other parts of the country by killer herdsmen suspected to be Fulani militia, rather than the fruitless pursuit of proscription of IPOB by the Western countries.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwid has been drawn to the statement credited to General Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging ‘the international allies to take additional step to proscribe the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation’. “Mr President was quoted to have ‘pleaded with Nigeria’s international partners, especially the United States (U.S.) and the United King-dom (UK), to block the group from the international financial network’.

“Mr President made the remarksduringhisinterview with Bloomberg. “It is most expedient to enlighten the general public that what IPOB is asking for is the parting words of a Nigerian Titan: The Maitama Sule imperatives to President Buhari when he led the Northern Leaders Forum to congratulate Mr President shortly after his victory in the 2015 general election. “Alhaji Maitama Sule of the blessed memory in congratulating Mr President admonished that ‘justice is key to good governance’.

That Mr. President should ‘extend justice to all and sundry, irrespective of religion or tribe. Sule reminded Mr. President that an infidel with good conscience and equity can govern successfully, far better than a believer devoid of sense of justice.”

