News

Ohanaeze berates Buhari over call on West to proscribe IPOB

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for asking Western countries, especially the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK), to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ohanaeze said IPOB is a group of young men with a sense of deprivation, seeking for justice, equity and fairness and to be treated like other citizens of Nigeria. In a statement issued in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. ChiedozieAlexOgbonnia, thepan- Igbo group urged President Buhari to invest more efforts incurbing thewantonkilling of NigeriansinBenue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau and other parts of the country by killer herdsmen suspected to be Fulani militia, rather than the fruitless pursuit of proscription of IPOB by the Western countries.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwid has been drawn to the statement credited to General Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging ‘the international allies to take additional step to proscribe the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation’. “Mr President was quoted to have ‘pleaded with Nigeria’s international partners, especially the United States (U.S.) and the United King-dom (UK), to block the group from the international financial network’.

“Mr President made the remarksduringhisinterview with Bloomberg. “It is most expedient to enlighten the general public that what IPOB is asking for is the parting words of a Nigerian Titan: The Maitama Sule imperatives to President Buhari when he led the Northern Leaders Forum to congratulate Mr President shortly after his victory in the 2015 general election. “Alhaji Maitama Sule of the blessed memory in congratulating Mr President admonished that ‘justice is key to good governance’.

That Mr. President should ‘extend justice to all and sundry, irrespective of religion or tribe. Sule reminded Mr. President that an infidel with good conscience and equity can govern successfully, far better than a believer devoid of sense of justice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We are erecting the biggest Nigerian Flag on Sujimoto’s tallest building –MD/CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In their usual grandiose manner, Sujimoto is erecting the biggest flag ever seen in Nigeria to commemorate the 61st birthday of the nation as well as completion of the final floor of their Banana Island project – Lucrezia De Medici.   Just like their conquest of the Luxury Real Estate industry which rattled its […]
News Top Stories

Dangote clears air on arbitrary cement price allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Taiwo Hassan The management of Dangote Cement Plc has said that the price of a bag of cement from its factories and plants across Nigeria (as at April 12, 2021) is N2,450 in Obajana and Gboko, and N2,510 in Ibese inclusive of value added tax (VAT).   According to the firm, the clarification is coming […]
News Top Stories

Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.   Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica