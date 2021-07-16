News

Ohanaeze boss to community leader: Mobilise to register for voter cards

The President of Anambra State chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prince Emeka Udodeme has urged community leaders in the state to mobilise and sensitize their people to participate actively in the voter registration exercise. This was as he said this would ensure massive participation in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Udodeme, who spoke in Awka, the state capital, noted that continuous voter registration would offer opportunity to those who have attained 18 years to register and those who have relocated from other places to transfer their registration to the state. He said the Ohaneze Ndigbo would soon start engaging candidates of the various political parties on issues that affect people and the state, and reminded the political class that election is not a do or die affair.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo state President, however, stressed the need for them to uphold the electoral guidelines and constitution to avoid overheating the polity, even as he cautioned against recruitment of youths for political thuggery. While noting that most of the youths used in the past for political violence ended up as armed robbers and cultists who hold the society hostage, he urged parents to ensure strict monitoring of their children and wards while youths should not become willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians. Udodeme also lauded Governor Willie Obiano for creating a conducive environment for socio-economic and political activities to thrive in the state.

