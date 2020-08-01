News

Ohanaeze commiserates with Adebanjo over Fasanmi’s death

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

President General of Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend expressed deep sadness over the passing on of Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. In a condolence message he personally signed, which was released to journalists in Enugu, Nwodo commiserated with the chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Yoruba in general for the irreparable loss.

“It is with a pained heart that I received the news of the demise of our father and foremost Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. “It is sad that Pa Fasanmi left us now that his wise counsel is needed most in the nation’s march towards democratisation and in its most distressful period,” the Ohanaeze President said. Nwodo recalled Fasanmi’s innumerable contributions to nation building as a pharmacist, politician, and elder statesman during his stint as President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation, Member of the Federal House of Representatives and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He added: “I also recall that Pa Fasanmi made remarkable contributions as a member of the Constituent Assembly that produced the 1979 Constitution and also member of the National Constitution Conference Commission in 1994.

“It is indubitable that with his passing on, Afenifere, and indeed the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, have lost one of their guiding fathers, especially at a time when his invaluable contribution is most needed to restructure and bring the country back on the track of sanity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on inter-state travels, local flights

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has lifted the ban hitherto placed on inter-state travels across the country.   Persons who wish to travel from one state to another can now do so, beginning from July 1 (tomorrow), provided that such journeys were not made during the curfew hours of 10p.m. and 4a.m.   Similarly, plans have been […]
News

Vindman, key impeachment witness, retires from Army, alleges Trump ‘bullying’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a “campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation” by the president. Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who had been due for a promotion to […]
News

Rehabilitate our failed roads, Awka residents beg Obiano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some residents of Awka have called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, to urgently rehabilitate the failed portions of some roads in Awka, the state capital, to avoid further deterioration of the roads. Mr Obiora Chukwudi made the call during a media briefing yesterday in Awka on behalf of the worried residents. Chukwudi listed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: