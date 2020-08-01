Ohanaeze commiserates with Adebanjo over Fasanmi’s death

President General of Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend expressed deep sadness over the passing on of Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. In a condolence message he personally signed, which was released to journalists in Enugu, Nwodo commiserated with the chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Yoruba in general for the irreparable loss.

“It is with a pained heart that I received the news of the demise of our father and foremost Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. “It is sad that Pa Fasanmi left us now that his wise counsel is needed most in the nation’s march towards democratisation and in its most distressful period,” the Ohanaeze President said. Nwodo recalled Fasanmi’s innumerable contributions to nation building as a pharmacist, politician, and elder statesman during his stint as President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation, Member of the Federal House of Representatives and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He added: “I also recall that Pa Fasanmi made remarkable contributions as a member of the Constituent Assembly that produced the 1979 Constitution and also member of the National Constitution Conference Commission in 1994.

“It is indubitable that with his passing on, Afenifere, and indeed the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, have lost one of their guiding fathers, especially at a time when his invaluable contribution is most needed to restructure and bring the country back on the track of sanity.

