Ohanaeze condemns attack on Uzodinma’s home, says act sacrilegious 

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

The President General of Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor has condemned in strong terms the attack on the residence of the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

Obiozor considered the attack on Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, as a sacrilege against everything moral and ethical in the character of Ndigbo.

“This is not acceptable and must be condemned by Ndigbo, anywhere, everywhere. We must as Igbos, no matter the cause, not attack our sanctuaries. This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo,” he said in a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Sunday by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The President General warned the Igbo youths not to be used or make themselves available to be used by those elements within and outside Igbo land that want to turn the South East of Nigeria into a theatre of crises, conflicts and violence.

