…Ohanaeze condemns attack, says act sacrilegious

The President General of the Pan- Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has condemned in strong terms the attack on the residence of Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

 

Obiozor considered the attack on Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, as a sacrilege against everything moral and ethical in the character of Ndigbo.

 

“This is not acceptable and must be condemned by Ndigbo, anywhere, everywhere. We must, as Igbo, no matter the cause, not attack our sanctuaries. This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo,” he said in a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

 

The President General warned the Igbo youths not to be used or make themselves available to be used by those elements within and outside Igbo land that want to turn the South East of Nigeria into a theatre of crises, conflicts and violence.

 

“We must, as Ndigbo, be careful with what confronts us in the form of challenges against the prospects and possibilities of achieving our objective of a president of Nigeria from the South East of Nigeria by our detractors and competitors.

 

“The present attempt to turn the South East, the most peaceful zone in Nigeria in recent years, into a crisis and violent region, definitely has ulterior motives which must be thoroughly investigated.

 

And so also, the idea of targeting the leaders of the zone is equally a serious issue that must be considered by the leaders of the zone and the Federal Government.

 

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses sadness over the unfortunate incident at Omuma and grateful to God that His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma and members of his immediate family were not hurt.”

