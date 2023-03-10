Ohanaeze condemns attacks on Igbo

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the attack on Ndigbo and the destruction of their goods and property. National Vice President Okeke Ogene, who reacted to the fire at the Akere spare parts market, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, that destroyed goods worth millions Wednesday, recalled what happened in 1966 when a number of Igbo were killed in parts of Nigeria.

He condemned the Federal Government’s alleged silence on the killing, maiming and burning of the property belonging to people of South East extraction. Ogene called on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing crisis between Ndigbo and the thugs allegedly working for a political party in the state before it goes beyond control. The Ohanaeze chief, who said the development as unhealthy for the democratic process, said no ethnic group should be treated or seen as strangers in Nigeria because of political affiliation or choice, warning that no group has a monopoly of violence.

