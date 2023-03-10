News

Ohanaeze condemns attacks on Igbo

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comments Off on Ohanaeze condemns attacks on Igbo

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the attack on Ndigbo and the destruction of their goods and property. National Vice President Okeke Ogene, who reacted to the fire at the Akere spare parts market, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, that destroyed goods worth millions Wednesday, recalled what happened in 1966 when a number of Igbo were killed in parts of Nigeria.

He condemned the Federal Government’s alleged silence on the killing, maiming and burning of the property belonging to people of South East extraction. Ogene called on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing crisis between Ndigbo and the thugs allegedly working for a political party in the state before it goes beyond control. The Ohanaeze chief, who said the development as unhealthy for the democratic process, said no ethnic group should be treated or seen as strangers in Nigeria because of political affiliation or choice, warning that no group has a monopoly of violence.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidency: I’ll relocate N’Delta ministry to S’South – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he would relocate the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to any of the states in the region, if he becomes president. The former vice president, who said he conceived the idea when he ran for presidency in 2007, stated that his […]
News

Ondo guber: Unity Forum, friends purchase APC nomination forms for Oke

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

Akeredolu is a lone figure, says PDP aspirant Members of the Unity Forum and friends of governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship ticket of the party. The members and friends numbering not fewer than 25 […]
News

Makinde inaugurates committee for October PDP congress

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Ahead of the October 2021 Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state’s congress, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inaugurated a local organising committee to midwife it.   The action was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting yesterday at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, signed by the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica