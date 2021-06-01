Ohanaeze condemns Gulak’s assassination, says Igbos don’t kill guests

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the gruesome assassination of Barrister Ahmed Gulak by unknown gun men in Imo State on Sunday.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu, Monday, by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo group said it was a taboo in Igbo land for anybody to harm his guest. Ohanaeze described Gulak’s death as one too many “because of the wrong signal it has sent to the general public.”

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Igbo custom places very high premium on the wellbeing and hospitality of a guest; and the host would even pay the supreme prize in order to protect the life of a guest.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor expresses great concern over the recent developments in the South East of Nigeria; a zone noted for peace, tranquility, hard work and smooth economic activities. “Obiozor is saddened by the death of Ahmed Gulak

The group described Gulak as an ebullient and sagacious achiever, a detribalized patriot whose active presence was felt in any gathering. Ohanaeze said Gulak’s enviable qualities helped him clinch the positions of the Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly and later the Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria. “As a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gulak was never on the sidelines.

He was a consummate politician. “Our heart goes to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma who has remained in deep mourning since the death of Gulak.

“Our sympathy goes to the immediate family of Gulak and the good people of Adamawa State for this calamity. We pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Like this: Like Loading...