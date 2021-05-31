Ohanaeze condemns Gulak’s assassination, says Igbos don’t kill guests 

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the gruesome assassination of Barrister Ahmed Gulak by unknown gun men in Imo State on Sunday.

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu, Monday, by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo group said it was a taboo in Igbo land for anybody to harm his guest.

Ohanaeze described Gulak’s death as one too many “because of the wrong signal it has sent to the general public.”

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Igbo custom places very high premium on the wellbeing and hospitality of a guest; and the host would even pay the supreme prize in order to protect the life of a guest.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor expresses great concern over the recent developments in the South East of Nigeria; a zone noted for peace, tranquility, hard work and smooth economic activities.

Obiozor is saddened by the death of Ahmed Gulak.”

The group described Gulak as an ebullient and sagacious achiever, a detribalized patriot whose active presence was felt in any gathering.

