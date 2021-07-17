Ohanaeze condemns killing of 3 Igbo traders at Ladipo Market, says act premeditated

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has condemned the alleged killing of Igbo traders at Ladipo Market in Lagos State by the military, describing the act as most cruel, brutish, barbaric, cowardly and premeditated. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu on Friday and signed by its national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze called on President Muhammadu Buhari to weigh in on the matter to ensure that the soldiers involved are fished out, tried and punished accordingly.

The group further said it was saddened by the outcome of investigation into circumstances that led to the death of the three traders by the Nigerian Military on Tuesday, July 13 at the Aguiyi Ironsi International Trade Centre, in the Paramo area of Ladipo Market, Lagos State. It said: “This incident is unacceptable to the Igbo.

Let it be known that this is the last straw that will break the camel’s back. This will surely serve as a lesson to anybody, military or civilian that trifles with the Igbo blood. “Most of the time, the culprits or perpetrators are not identified; but in this case, the timid military officer that mobilized his boys for a massacre is known. This is the end of the road for the blood-thirsty officer that knows little or nothing about military professionalism and acceptable rules of engagement with the civilians.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on the Okaiwu Lagos, Igbo Lagos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and indeed all the Igbo associations and activists in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to leave no stone unturned in pursuing this matter to its logical conclusion; bearing in mind that the killing of three Igbo traders is a dot in an Igbo circle

Like this: Like Loading...