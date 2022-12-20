Ohanaeze debunks alleged killing of 100 northerners in S’East

News Top Stories

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has debunked the report that no less than 100 northerners were killed in the South East. In a statement yesterday by National Publicity Secretary Alex Ogbonnia, the group said the report that prompted one Dr. Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu and others to direct commodity traders and truck drivers to shun the Southeast, was a lie.

It claimed that the report was aimed at demarketing theLabourParty’s(LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Ohanaeze said it was “a lie from the pit of hell that not less than 100 northerners were murdered in the South East within last week”. According to the group, the said Aliyu has not been in the picture among northern leaders resident in the South East and as such is not in the position to speakforthe northerners in the region.

It said the publishers of the story should have given the number of persons killed and the locations where they were killed. Ohanaeze said: “We note with sadness, that various forms of insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping, herders- farmers clash, etc. have cometodefineourdailylives.

We hold the view that while some aspects of the insecurity in Nigeria are amorphous, the IPOB is a known group that can be negotiated out of the present socio-economic quagmire. “For the avoidance of doubt, the alarmist publication in question is politically motivated to create mistrust between the North and the South. It is important to inform the ‘new-breed’ chauvinists that the Igbo friendliness, hospitality and cosmopolitanism have often found profound expressions in diverse inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria.”

 

