Alex Ogbonnia
Ohanaeze debunks alleged killing of 100 northerners in S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked the report that no less than 100 northerners were killed in the South East.

In a statement Monday by National Publicity Secretary Alex Ogbonnia, the group said the report that prompted one Dr. Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu and others to direct commodity traders and truck drivers to shun the Southeast, was a lie.

It claimed that the report was aimed at demarketing the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ohanaeze said it was “a lie from the pit of hell that not less than 100 northerners were murdered in the South East within last week”.

 

