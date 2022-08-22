News Top Stories

Ohanaeze disclaims purported invitation to Obi, Tinubu, Atiku

Posted on

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disclaimed a purported invitation to the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, to grace the 2022 Igbo Day celebrations as special guests. A statement released to journalists in Enugu, yesterday, and signed by Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo body, advised politicians to be wary of the antics of ‘mischievous dissidents’, who masquerade under the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to mislead the public. Ohanaeze said it never invited anybody to any phantom Igbo Day celebrations, noting that the fake group responsible for the fake invitation went on to state that the “trio, will be adorned with special titles. Ohanaeze said that the fake group also purports that it intends to offer “special prayers for the three presidential candidates” all at the same time. The disclaimer reads in part: “In the first place, it is a strange political intrigue to adorn three presidential candidates or rivals ‘with special titles’ and also to offer ‘special prayers for the three presidential candidates. “This is the height of treachery for which the Ohanaeze Ndigbo should never be associated with. “The foregoing fraudulent activities by a few mischievous Igbo dissidents have been variously condemned by eminent Igbo stakeholders. The worst recrudescence is the satanic bait with which some loose academics are attracted to the impostors. “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor calls on the unsuspecting public to ignore the charlatans who misrepresent the hallowed name of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization for narrow, selfish and stomach infrastructure. “Obiozor reminds the general public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not engage in frivolities and childish displays on serious issues of national interests.”

 

