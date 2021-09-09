Ohanaeze dismisses anti-Buhari visit comments by fake group

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed a statement purportedly issued by a group allegedly masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which expressed sentiments against President Muhammad Buhari’s proposed visit to Imo State.

The Ohanaeze body, under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, described one Chidi Ibeh and his group, who issued the statement as “a nondescript and unknown to Ohanaeze.” The group added that the statement gave the impression that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was at odds with the planned visit of President Buhari to Imo State, today.

The statement reads: “Nothing can be more dishonest than this. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, undertheleadership of Prof. George Obiozor, dissociates itself from the purported statement and urges Ndigbo to disregard same. “We are appalled that some miscreants, masquerading as leaders of Ohanaeze could issue such rheumy and dubious statement on behalf of Ndigbo.”

Like this: Like Loading...