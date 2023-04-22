Ohanaeze dismisses opponents of Iwuanyanwu, alleges conspiracy against body

The apex pan-Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has dismissed criticisms against the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President General of the body, contending that some external forces are being sponsored to divide the body. Recall that following the death of the former President General of the organization, Chief George Obiozor, few months ago, Iwuanyanwu was made the substantive President General during a recent gathering in Owerri, Imo State capital. Following his emergence, one Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who claimed to be the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, dismissed the appointment of Iwuanyanwu, insisting that it is unconstitutional and unacceptable to the general body. But the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene urged the general public to discountenance those statements emanating from Isiguzoro, noting that he is not the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo. “Much as we would not want to waste our time and energy replying to what that man called Isiguzoro had said, it is important to note that he is not the Secretary General of Ohaneze and for clarity he belongs to the youth wing of Ohanaeze and was never the Secretary General. “The election was held at Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri and there was never a time that Isiguzoro contested for the Secretary General of Ohaneze. He did not buy form and he didn’t go for screening and the state that produced the Secretary General was Abia State.”