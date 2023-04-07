Ohanaeze elders to petition Buhari over attacks on Igbo in Lagos

The Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the “unprovoked attack” on Igbo residents in Lagos. The group warned that it would “no longer fold its hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalised and killed”. The elders resolved to petition President Muhammadu Buhari to express “our sadness and disappointment over this unfortunate development. We also intend to send a protest letter to the National Assembly and other relevant agencies to express our feelings”. The elders said this in a communiqué after the end of their virtual meeting yesterday.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay; Chief Simon Okeke; and Elder Adolphus Agbason (Europe). Others are: Mazi Ignatius Muotoh (Europe); Prof. Godfrey Ajoku (USA); Chief Kingsley Obaji (USA); and the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia. The group noted that Igbo were very instrumental in Nigeria’s political independence in 1960, and have continued to contribute and sacrifice for the unity and development of Nigeria.

The communiqué reads: “The Elders have resolved that Ndigbo will no longer fold their hands and watch their kit and kin humiliated, brutalized and killed. “Based on the foregoing, the Council of Elders directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an emergency telephone line where Igbos in Lagos who are victimized because of their Igbo origin will report.” The Council also resolved to probe the attacks against Igbo interests in Lagos in the aftermath of the election and take necessary local and international steps to make the perpetrators pay for their evil. “The Elders have directed the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in association with the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to set up an inquiry to carry out a full investigation into the killings and destruction of properties and assets of Ndigbo in Lagos. Amongst other terms of reference, the report must indicate the Number of Igbos killed; the Number of Igbos injured and hospitalized; the Number of Igbos permanently incapacitated; a Comprehensive report of Igbo assets and properties destroyed including the burning of markets. “A high-powered Igbo delegation will be sent to Lagos to meet with some leaders of Lagos State in order to establish a lasting cordial and peaceful relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Lagos.”

