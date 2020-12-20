Ohanaeze election and swirling storm

Ahead of the expiration of the tenure of Chief John Nnia Nwodo as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, KENNETH OFOMA writes that from the outset the selection process may have been mired by controversies

By January 2021, the tenure of Chief John Nnia Nwodo, a Nigerian lawyer, economist and former Minister of Information emerged as the 9th President-General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would expire having assumed office on January 10, 2017.

Nwodo polled 242 votes to defeat his only rival, Prof. Chinweite Ejike, a former Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). Both Nwodo and Ejike hail from Enugu State.

To lead the group, one must have reached the zenith of his career with demonstrable intellectual capacity and high integrity quotient with Igbo-centric philosophy.

The person must also be one that understands Nigerian and world history, with vast knowledge of contemporary political economy. Based on the constitution of the body, as amended few years back, the tenure of the leadership is four years.

It is single-term tenure, where the positions rotate among the seven Igbo speaking states of Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Rivers and Delta, every four years. Ohanaeze is due for another election in January 2021 and Imo is expected to produce the next President General of the organization.

Other positions will rotate in like manner. Some of the former presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo include; Prof. Joe Irukwu, an Insurance guru; Dr. Dozie Ikedife (late); Justice Eze Ozobu (late), former Chief Judge of Enugu State; Ambassador (Prof) Ralph Uwechue (late) and Chief Gary Igariway.

Ime-Obi (inner caucus), the highest decision making organ of the Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo penultimate Sunday approved a 40-member national elections committee headed by Senator Ben Obi.

At the meeting were Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and that of Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor; former Senate Presidents Ken Nnamani and Adolphu Wabara, former governor Chimaoke Nnamani, Anthony Anele, Osita Ogbu, Ralph Obioha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe among others.

So far, many prominent indigenes of Imo State have been jostling for the position of the President General (PG), while the people of Abia State are jostling for the position of the Secretary General, the two most influential positions.

For the post of PG, the contestants are Prof. George Obiozor, Nigeria’s former Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, former Commissioner in Imo State and former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Prof Osuagwu; Chris Asoluka; Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie; Barr Goddie Uwazurike and others.

About two or three other persons are contesting Secretary General so far. They are Chuks Ibegbu, the current Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Kalu Onuma from Lagos branch, and one other person from Umuahia. The position is zoned to Abia State. However, the contest is not without the usual controversies and subterranean politicking.

Allegations and counter allegations have trailed the exercise. Chief Nwodo has been severally accused of subtle moves in collaboration with governors in the South-East to take over the leadership of the body.

During last month’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the association the state chief executives allegedly nominated two members each into the inaugurated electoral committee preparatory to the January exit date.

Those who are unhappy with the development alleged that the implication of flooding the panel with nominees of state governments. The further implication of the development is the politicization of the body as those that would be selected from each state would be members of the political party in the respective states.

One of the complainants who spoke anonymously said, “It means that those who will vote from Anambra State will be All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members that will be nominated by the governor and that means, unless you are an APGA member, you will not vote from Anambra.

“It means that unless you are a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you will not vote from Imo State, because there is no way anybody from PDP can vote from Imo State.

That will also be the same situation with other people from other political parties from Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi, because, it will be only PDP members that will vote there. It will now be Ohanaeze of all political parties.

This will certainly mar Ohanaeze Ndigbo.” He argued that the development might kill the organisation, because “some other people may decide not to participate in the election because it is going to be a charade.

We are already battling with splinter groups here and there, but this one will worsen things if it is allowed to continue. It will also pose a serious challenge to our programme in 2023.”

There also allegations that Nwodo attended a meeting at Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s house in Imo State where Prof. George Obiozor was chosen as his successor via an alleged consensus.

However, former President General of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, lawyer and political analyst, an indigene of Imo State, is one aspirant who is interested in leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He is very uncomfortable with the alleged consensus to have Prof. Obiozor as the next President-General of Ohaaneze, declaring that such was not in conformity with the constitution of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group. In an interview, he said: “I’m aware of the consensus and I was there the day they announced him, but I can only smile or grin because under Ohaneze constitution, there is nothing like consensus.

All that is required is that you must come from Imo State where it has been zoned. “If somebody gathers 10 to 15 people and we have decided that this man is our choice, how does that affect Ohanaeze?

They are just massaging his ego. Nobody has such power. It has not been delegated to anyone.” On why he is vying for the position, he said that he is eminently qualified not only because it has been zoned to Imo State but because he possesses requisite education and experience for that position.

“Educationally, I’m a lawyer and a practicing lawyer and professionally, I’m qualified.

In terms of experience in Igbo affairs, I have been President General of Aka Ikenga. In terms of national experience, I have been there at the National Conference and I know what it means. “In terms of day-to-day activities, I’m known as the defender of Igbo affairs in the press.

Anywhere, if you insult an Igbo person and it comes to my knowledge, I respond. I never shy away from responding. I have never tried to look good before you by pretending I’m not Igbo. I’m Igbo to the core and I’m proudly Igbo.”

In addition, one Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who claims to be the National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) also kicked against the alleged ‘lopsided’ constitution of Ohanaeze Electoral Committee for the election.

Igboayaka, who accused outgoing President-General Nnia Nwodo of compromising the committee, said it was unconstitutional for Nwodo to ask the South-East governors to nominate two of the three persons per state to make up the committee. Igboayaka said the constitution of the committee used to be the prerogative of the state executives.

“But today, Nwodo is giving the South-East governors the upper hand to nominate two persons each out of the three nominees per state, to make up the 15-member electoral body,” he said.

Igboayaka emphasised that Ohanaeze Ndigbo can’t be a political clique for the governors, stressing that any attempt to sell Ohanaeze will be resisted by Igbo youths both at home and in the Diaspora. He warned Southeast governors and Nwodo to follow due process and respect the group’s constitution in the interest of the Igbo nation.

But President of the union in Imo State Ezechi Chukwu said he was not aware of the governors’ nominees. He insisted that the state executives have made their inputs which are subject to ratification.

In his reaction, Chief Nwodo dismissed insinuations that he was planning to manipulate the electoral process. Nwodo in a statement described such news making the rounds in the social media, as preposterous and height of mischief to think that somebody would be handpicked to become president of the body without an election.

Nwodo vowed to ensure a free, fair and credible election that will enable Ndigbo to choose the next leader of Ohanaeze.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a spurious, mendacious and malicious news item making the rounds that a candidate has been chosen to occupy the post of the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, which by rotation, is now the turn of Imo state.

“The said vexatious piece would have been ignored for the chaff it is but for the fact that it impinges on the solid and time-tested tradition of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in choosing its leadership and the integrity of its present President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“The truth of the matter is that posts in Ohanaeze Ndigbo are rotational and positions zoned to States. It is the responsibility of States to choose their candidates which they may prune down for their convenience.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has the responsibility of organising elections for all those who indicate interest and buy forms for the election. “It is therefore, preposterous and the height of mischief for anybody to write or in any way infer that Chief Nwodo went for an Imo State stakeholders meeting in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu’s office,” he said.

Nwodo maintained that he couldn’t have been at a meeting of Imo State Leaders Thought for the purpose of choosing a candidate for President General when he wasn’t invited and Ohanaeze didn’t organise it.

“Moreover, the decision at the meeting will not stop Ohanaeze from conducting the forth-coming election. “It is wrong for people to listen to an illegitimate, sponsored and disgruntled group of people masquerading as the Youth Wing of Ohanaeze.”

As if that was not enough, a letter started circulating in the social media few days ago purportedly written by Miyetti Allah to Nwodo hailing the supposed choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor.

Again in a reaction, Nwodo denied receiving such a letter even as he insisted that Ohanaeze leadership was not for sale. He dismissed the letter as fake, fallacious and handiwork of detractors.

In a statement signed by Chief Emeka Attamah, the Media Adviser to Nwodo, and released to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, Nwodo said, “Our attention has been drawn to a highly fallacious and spurious letter purported to have been written by the Miyetti Allah, to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“The said letter congratulated Chief Nwodo for his able leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body and enjoined him to ensure that Professor George Obiozor from Imo State emerges as his successor as it is the turn of the state to produce the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“They claimed that discussions with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, indicated that Ambassador Obiozor would protect the interest of the Fulani as President General, and as a recompense for Chief Nwodo’s expected role in making this to happen, they had forwarded his name to the presidency for an appointment. What insult! What impudence!

“If not for the currency the letter has gained having gone viral in the social media, one would’ve ignored it as a laughable piece of junk fit for the trash can, but this time it is a joke gone too far, the discerning public having known the image and integrity of Chief Nwodo who has had a successful and unblemished career in the public service as a two-time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Nwodo debunked the said letter, describing it as despicable, malicious and half-baked smear campaign against him. “The vexatious letter was dated far back in August and Chief Nwodo’s attention was drawn to it only yesterday in the social media. He never saw it before then as none was sent to him.

“The address written on the letter suggests that Chief Nwodo’s house is at Golf Estate whereas all those who know him know he has never lived there, thereby casting a lot of doubt on the authenticity of the letter.

“It is either that the official letterhead of Miyetti Allah was stolen or cloned and used by the purveyor of the letter without the knowledge of the Fulani group or, if the signature of the National Secretary of Miyetti on the letter is real, then there is an inexplicable ploy by some people to interfere in the election of the incoming leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo”.

Atamah stated that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not for sale and nobody can manipulate the choice of Ndigbo and the outcome of the election. He wants the general public to, therefore, discountenance the letter and see it as the pitiable handiwork of unsuccessful detractors because Chief Nwodo is resolute about leaving behind a viable leadership chosen by the people for Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The nation awaits how these issues will be settled and who becomes the next PG of the group either through election or selection early next year.

