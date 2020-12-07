Ohanaeze election: Imeobi approves 40-man electoral committee

Ime-Obi (Inner Caucus), the highest decision making organ of Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday approved a 40-member national elections committee.

The list was presented to the elders council by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, whose fouryear tenure will elapse on January 11, 2021, when a new election will take place.

The Imeobi directed the conduct of the 2021 national election in strict observance of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The inner caucus of Ohanaeze emphasized the need to ensure that Ohanaeze flourished as a socio-cultural organization.

At the well-attended meeting in Enugu, Nwodo assured the people that he had no intention of working against the interest of Igboland. He said that his administration would not impose a successor that did not emerge from an election in line with the constitution.

“I have no desire to nominate or choose my successor contrary to widespread reports in the media. My administration cannot undermine the unity of Igboland, no matter the pressure by anybody.

“What we have done so far is to set the template for a peaceful transition and whatever anybody has done to suggest that we are working towards a concensus candidate and in the process rub Ndigbo of ideal leadership is not true. We are committed to credible process that will be accepted by Ndigbo,” he said.

Nwodo therefore reeled out a list of 40 persons proposed by his executive from the five Igbo speaking states and Rivers and Delta as members of the 2021 electoral Committee. He announced that while Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi had four members each on the list, Delta and Rivers states had three members each.

Other members were drawn from Ndigbo Lagos, Association of Southeast Town Unions (ASETU), Igbo Development (IDA), Ala- Igbo Development Foundation (ADF), Disapora, Youth wing, Ohanaeze Abuja, Aka Ikenga and Izu-umunna.

He had proposed that Chief Ben Obi from Anambra State should head the electoral Committee while Chief Ferdinand Agu from Enugu State becomes the secretary. But no sooner had the names been reeled out than discordant voices set in.

Many had insisted that the list was defective and was not drawn in good light. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, dismissed the list as improperly procured, stressing that he was not consulted before the names from Anambra State were chosen.

Ngige stated that the list was “full of practicing politicians”, insisting that a proper Ime-Obi should be constituted to enable Anambra members of the committee be submitted.

“I am a former governor. I have served the leadership of Aka Ikenga and Ndigbo Lagos. I was a senator of the federal republic and now a serving Minister. I am eminently qualified to nominate those who should be at the committee and there is no way this can be done without our input,” he said Arguing along the same line, former governor of Imo State and now Senator, Rochas Okorocha, stated that Imo State had no consensus candidate for the president general position allocated to the state.

Expressing disappointment that “Prof George Obiozor could condescend to the level of becoming a consensus candidate with all his exposure”, Okorocha insisted that such action was not known in Ohanaeze constitution.

He called on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and others flagging the embers of “consensus” to withdraw in the interest of AlaIgbo, stressing that Ndigbo should be allowed to conduct their affairs devoid of rancour

