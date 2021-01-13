Ohanaeze election: Ndigbo are real democrats, says Atiku

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the successful election of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown that the Igbo were real democrats.

Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would pull through and still remain a cohesive and strong force with its integrity intact.

He applauded the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as the new president general, adding that he was “elated that the process that led to his election and that of the new executive was concluded in line with established democratic tenets.”

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he knewObiozorsincehisdaysas Director-Generalof NigeriaInstituteof InternationalAffairs, andas Ambassadorof Nigeria totheUnitedStatesof America, Israel and Cyprus.

Atiku said: “By the outcome of this election, Ndigbo have not only proved the pundits wrong, but have shown that they are real democrats.

“I can attest to his brilliance, wisdom and experience, qualities that I am confident will come to bear as he pilots the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“I also take note of the ‘big shoes’ left behind by Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who elevated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable heights such that he was appointed as the Coordinator of all the notable socio-cultural groups in the country

