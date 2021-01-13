News

Ohanaeze election: Ndigbo are real democrats, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the successful election of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown that the Igbo were real democrats.

 

Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would pull through and still remain a cohesive and strong force with its integrity intact.

 

He applauded the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as the new president general, adding that he was “elated that the process that led to his election and that of the new executive was concluded in line with established democratic tenets.”

 

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he knewObiozorsincehisdaysas Director-Generalof NigeriaInstituteof InternationalAffairs, andas Ambassadorof Nigeria  totheUnitedStatesof America, Israel and Cyprus.

 

Atiku said: “By the outcome of this election, Ndigbo have not only proved the pundits wrong, but have shown that they are real democrats.

 

“I can attest to his brilliance, wisdom and experience, qualities that I am confident will come to bear as he pilots the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

 

“I also take note of the ‘big shoes’ left behind by Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who elevated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable heights such that he was appointed as the Coordinator of all the notable socio-cultural groups in the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anchor Borrowers: NASC, CBN partner with 1m wheat farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC ) said it had started discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria ( SEEDAN) and other organisations to extend the Anchor Borrowers programme to about one million wheat farmers across the country. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja, […]
News

US shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack. A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post. Two of those who were shot […]
News

Plateau: Lalong sets up panel on police brutality, extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday approved the appointment of members of a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extrajudicial killings in the state. The establishment of the panel was with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica