Ohanaeze election: Obiozor’s candidacy splits Ndigbo

The emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as the consensus candidate from Imo state for the election of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has become a subject of controversy with some leaders from the state distancing themselves from the process that produced Obiozor. Most of the aspirants, who attended the stakeholders’ meeting convened at the instance of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu where a screening panel returned Obiozor as the chosen one, have since condemned the process insisting that they are still in the race.

Some of such candidates include; Dr. Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, Dr. Joe Nworgu and Prof. Chidi Osuagwu. While Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike criticized the process that produced Obiozor as a ‘jamboree’, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of Imo State and former member of the House of Representatives for Owerri federal constituency, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha didn’t spare words when he inferred that Prof. George Obiozor is a spent force. Onyeagucha said this at Egbu road, Owerri, the Imo State capital The former legislator condemned in strong terms the purported endorsement of Prof. George Obiozor as a sole candidate for the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by some individuals in the state, describing it as a ‘tragic error and monumental aberration’. He described Obiozor as a product that has outlived its usefulness.

“George Obiozor is unfit and lacks all it takes to be the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. If mistakenly, he becomes the next President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that will be the death of Ohanaeze Ndigbo because he has nothing left in him to offer”. Onyeagucha further added that Prof. George Obiozor is Governor Hope Uzodimma’s candidate and not the candidate of Imo State. According to him, “Imo State cannot present an expired product like George Obiozor who has outlived his usefulness and value.”

