Ohanaeze election: OYC urges Rivers: Fintri Obiozor to withdraw on ill-health

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday called on Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America and one of the aspirants in the January 11, 2021 elections for President–General of Ohanaeze, Prof. George Obiozor to withdraw from the poll after he reportedly collapsed during an ongoing meeting.

 

New Telegraph gathered that Obiozor slumped during an emergency Ime- Obi (inner caucus) meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigboheld in Enugu, the traditional capital of Igboland on Sunday.

 

It was gathered that the emergency “Ime-Obi” meeting was convened to resolve differences arising from a list of 40-man Electoral Committee for the 2021 election of Ohanaeze submitted to “Ime-Obi” by the President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo on December 6, 2020.

 

However, OYC in a statement by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President-General and Mazi okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General, also prayed for Obiozor’s quick recovery. The youths, however, said that his sudden collapse was a natural occurrence and phenomenon that displayed the anger of the land against the imposition of Obiozor candidacy on Igbo. But in a swift, Obiozor said that the Igbo nation should ensure that only their best must represent them in the ongoing conversation for an equitable Nigeria. Speaking yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Obiozor noted that the Igbo nation had been made victims of circumstances they neither created nor controlled.

 

He said: “The Igbo nation is facing an existential threat and we must rewrite the narrative and modify our approach if we must obtain the best outcome. When you tell people you have an army, what you are saying is that you are ready for war and we have passed that phase in our history.

 

We should be reaching for heights where we belong. We must no longer engage in thoughtless gambles. For the Igbo man, success must be his greatest revenge for injustice

