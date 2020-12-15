News

Ohanaeze election: S’East needs fair environment to operate –Aspirants

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Aspirants jostling for to the post of President- General of Ohanaeze have identified regional insecurity, poor economic development, marginalisation and suppression of talents by Nigeria’s skewed system as major challenges confronting Igbo.

 

Ohanaeze election is slated for January 2021, but efforts to inaugurate the electoral committee for the election had hit the rocks as angst had continued to trail composition of the list.

 

The exercise which was supposed to take place last Sunday in Enugu was postponed to next Sunday as minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige reportedly objected to the representatives from Anambra state.

 

But in a different forum, aspirants to the President- General’s position noted that the Igbo were highly talented but needed a just, fair and even environment to operate.

 

Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, who stated these when they faced Igbo people across the globe on a Zoom meeting organised by a Coalition of Igbo Organisations which lasted for over three hours on Sunday were united that the next President-General of the apex Igbo body must have grassroots base.

 

Prof. George Obiozor was the only aspirant that did not participate in the virtual town hall hosted by the United Kingdom-based Chief Executive Officer of Njenje Media, Mazi Ezeoke.

 

They also said that the youth and women wings of Igbo organisations must be fully galvanised to actualise an egalitarian society. Nwaorgu, Osuagwu and Uwazuruike, all gave nod to regional security, stressing that the Yoruba had set the pace with their Amotekun

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anxiety in FRSC over Oyeyemi’s retirement

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

There is anxiety in the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) over failure of the Corps Marshall of the commission, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, to proceed on his pre-retirement leave in accordance with civil service rule. Oyeyemi was born on November 26, 1960 in Ibadan, Oyo State, and will be 60 years next month.   Unlike other […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria denied weapons to fight terrorism, says Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Federal Government Monday said its efforts at fighting the Boko Haram insurgency to protect the lives of citizens of the country has suffered major setbacks as several attempts to acquire standard weapons had been frustrated by global partners. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the […]
News

ECOWAS Court awards N20m to death row inmates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has awarded the sum of N10 million in damages each to a man believed to be the oldest death row inmate in Nigeria, Abu Dennis Uluebeka and Mary Bahago over rights violation. The three member panel with Justice Januaria Tavares Silva Moreira Costa (Cape Verde) as the Judge Rapporteur, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: