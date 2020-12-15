Ohanaeze election: S’East needs fair environment to operate –Aspirants

Aspirants jostling for to the post of President- General of Ohanaeze have identified regional insecurity, poor economic development, marginalisation and suppression of talents by Nigeria’s skewed system as major challenges confronting Igbo.

Ohanaeze election is slated for January 2021, but efforts to inaugurate the electoral committee for the election had hit the rocks as angst had continued to trail composition of the list.

The exercise which was supposed to take place last Sunday in Enugu was postponed to next Sunday as minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige reportedly objected to the representatives from Anambra state.

But in a different forum, aspirants to the President- General’s position noted that the Igbo were highly talented but needed a just, fair and even environment to operate.

Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, who stated these when they faced Igbo people across the globe on a Zoom meeting organised by a Coalition of Igbo Organisations which lasted for over three hours on Sunday were united that the next President-General of the apex Igbo body must have grassroots base.

Prof. George Obiozor was the only aspirant that did not participate in the virtual town hall hosted by the United Kingdom-based Chief Executive Officer of Njenje Media, Mazi Ezeoke.

They also said that the youth and women wings of Igbo organisations must be fully galvanised to actualise an egalitarian society. Nwaorgu, Osuagwu and Uwazuruike, all gave nod to regional security, stressing that the Yoruba had set the pace with their Amotekun

Like this: Like Loading...