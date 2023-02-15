Ohanaeze expresses sadness at Buhari’s refusal to honour Amechi’s last wishes

As Nigerians celebrate the life and times of the first Republic Minister for Aviation and the last of the nationalist, Chief Mbazuruike Amechi, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed its sadness over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to grant him his last wish of releasing Nnamdi Kanu to him.

This is coming as Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State expressed hope that Nnamdi Kanu would be released very soon, contending that it is the only way to separate the criminals from those that are actually doing the job of freedom fighting.

At the Day of Tribute in honour of the late Amaechi, the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, recalled how Buhari refused to grant the last request of the old man who fought for the unity and independence of Nigeria. “Amaechi sees me as his adopted son and I accepted it and I have always been with him all through because I remember that he organized for the payment of pension for the wounded Biafran soldiers at some point. “But what is indeed disappointing was that on two occasions Mbazuruike Amaechi demanded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu which was his last wish and the President turned him down.”

