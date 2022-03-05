Ohanaeze felicitates with Obasanjo at 85, commends him for supporting president of Igbo extraction

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has sent warm felicitations to former President 0lusegun Obasanjo as he turns 85 on March 5. Ohanaeze in a statement signed by her publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to journalists in Enugu, weekend, said God had rewarded Chief Obasanjo for the invaluable services he has rendered to humanity at the various stages of his life.

The statement reads: “In his trackrecord of accomplishments, both in the armed forces and civilian life, Obasanjo displayed courage, selflessness, prudence and upright dispositions. “He has at various times demonstrated remarkable charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, large heart, heroism and candour. “Obasanjo has made immense contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria in particular and the entire Africa in general. “It is by a rare providence that he served twice as the Nigerian Head of State; as a military officer from February 1976 to October 1979 and as a democratically elected President from May 1999 to May 2003.

“In both instances, there were several milestones that generations yet unborn will continue to savour. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalls with nostalgia, the far reaching policy that defined the Obasanjo civilian administration, one of which was to hunt Nigerian talents wherever they were found, irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious persuasions.” The Igbo apex group said it was such a competence driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters, such as Professor George Obiozor (current president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo), Professor Dora Akunyili, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Dr. Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, Professor Osita Ogbu, Frank Nweke Jr, Professor Charles Soludo, Arc. Ferdinand Agu, Ojo Maduekwe among others.

