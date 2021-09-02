Ohanaeze fixes Sept 29 for Igbo Day celebration

After more than a decade in limbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday announced that this year’s Igbo Day celebration will take place on Wednesday, September 29, saying the 2021 edition of the Igbo Day will take place at Enugu, capital of Enugu State.

According Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, while announcing the development in a statement made avail-able to journalists in Enugu yesterday, the theme of this year’s Igbo Day celebration is “Onyeaghananwanneya,” meaning: “Be your brother’s keeper” or “Do not abandon your brother, especially in times of need.” The statement further noted that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor was very optimistic that this year’s celebration would be unique in several ways.

To this end, Prof. Obiozor has set up a Central Planning Committee to be headed by a retired federal bureaucrat and traditional ruler of Olo community in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State, His Royal Majesty, Ambassador Lawrence O. C. Agubuzu, the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers as the Chairman, with Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the Secretary. At the inaugural meeting, which took place at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in Enugu on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the events to mark this year’s Igbo Day were rolled out.

