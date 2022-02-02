News

Ohanaeze frets about Igbo future in Nigeria police

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has blamed the Federal Government for the widely reported low turnout of South East youths in the ongoing police recruitment exercise. The apex Igbo sociocultural group said that as successful applicants storm all police state headquarters nationwide for physical screening, it is worried about the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian police and the implications of the possible absence of Igbo in the top echelon of the police hierarchy in the future.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said they have weighed the shortcomings and low turnout of Igbo youngsters in the ongoing police recruitment exercise and blamed it on the FG for its lack of respect for Federal character in most of its dealings.

Ohanaeze said that FG’s neglect for Federal Character which shows in its sectional political appointments and recruitment of senior officers into military and other security agencies is discouraging and sends the wrong message. “The lack of respect for the principles of Federal Character by the Federal Government in the previous recruitment exercises of other security agencies, there is evidence of exclusion of the South East candidates in previous exercises in customs, immigration, civil defence, and the DSS.

 

