Ohanaeze: From Nwodo to Obiozor

FELIX NWANERI reports on the election of a new leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which comes at a time many believe there is the need for Igbo renaissance in the Nigerian nation

After months of intrigues and political horse-trading, apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elected a new leadership at the weekend as delegates from its state chapters, members of the organisation’s Ime-Obi and affiliate groups elected a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Prof George Obiozor as successor to Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Obiozor defeated four other candidates to emerge victorious in the election that place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the Imo State capital. He polled a total of 304 votes to win the election. Three of his opponents announced that they were stepping down for him at the venue before voting commenced.

Emergence of the erudite scholar and diplomat par excellence is not only timely, but comes at a time his people are desirous of Igbo renaissance in a Nigerian nation, where the various ethnic nationalities are making concerted efforts to harness their respective potentials.

He is also coming at a time a section on of Ndigbo, particularly the youth, are disenchanted with Nigerian authorities and are clamouring for self-determination. History of the Igbo body dates back to the early 70’s, when some prominent Igbos gathered to proclaim the need to unify the people under a common umbrella body, considering the maximum displacement of Ndigbo during the Nigerian/ Biafra War (1967-1970).

This led to the formation of Igbo National Assembly (INA), which was later banned by the then Federal Military Government over the suspicion that the group was a grand design by Ndigbo to regroup for another phase of armed insurrection against the Nigerian government.

However, the proscription of INA did not deter Ndigbo, who through the leadership of a one-time Governor of the then Eastern Region, Dr. Francis Akanu Ibiam and a renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) as well as other prominent Igbo leaders that included a former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara; foremost Economist, Dr. Pius Okigbo; First Republic Minister of Trade and Commerce, Dr. Kingsley Mbadiwe and celebrated administrator, Chief Jerome Udorji, among others, convened to form Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1976.

While Dr. Ibiam emerged the pioneer President General, Prof. Nwabueze served as pioneer Secretary-General between 1976 and 1979. Subsequent leaders of the group are Chief Mathias Ugochukwu (1979-1983); Prof. Nwabueze (1984-2000), Justice Eze Ozobu (2001-2003), Prof. Joe Irukwu (2004-2006), Dr. Dozie Ikedife (2006-2008), Amb. Raph Uwechue (2008-2012), Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey (2012-2016) and Nwodo (2017 to date).

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a political party, but was planned to serve as a clearing house in matters affecting the interest and general welfare of the Igbo speaking people in Nigeria and the rest of the world. Its structure at the national level has the General Assembly as the highest policy making body. This is followed by the Ime-Obi (inner caucus) and the Council of Elders, which are serviced by Executive Committee and other various standing committees.

The structure is equally replicated in the state and local government chapters. It would also be noted that the group’s constitution was amended in 1999, which gave room for the integration of both the youth and women in the fold. The build-up to Sunday’s elec tion was not a tea party.

The race for the office of President-General produced by Imo State in line with Ohanaeze’s rotational agreement was characterized by high-wire politics. Even an attempt by some political leaders and other stakeholders for the state to present a consensus candidate did not fly as most stakeholders insisted on throwing the contest open.

There was equally the fear that the emergence of Nwodo’s successor would not only be determined by pedigree as interests beyond Igbo land were part of the intrigues.

Internal wrangling also rocked the apex Igbo body ahead of the election. This led to the suspension of some members of the executive, including the Secretary-General, Mr. Uche Okwukwu and a court suit aimed at stopping the polls. There was also disagreement over the 40-man committee named for the election. But Nwodo, who allayed the fears of dissenting voices, said his administration would not impose a successor.

His words: “I have no desire to nominate or choose my successor contrary to widespread reports in the media. My administration cannot undermine the unity of Igboland no matter the pressure by anybody.

What we have done so far is to set the template for a peaceful transition and whatever anybody has done to suggest that we are working towards a consensus candidate and in the process, rob Ndigbo of ideal leadership, is not true. We are committed to a credible process that will be accepted by Ndigbo.”

No doubt, the headship of Ohanaeze comes with challenges, but many believe that Obiozor, who has held several important positions in government and the academia, including Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, high commissioner to Cyprus and ambassador to Israel, has what it takes to lead the Igbo nation revered for their republican nature, which loathes the concentration of power in the hands of individuals.

This, perhaps, informed insistence by some notable Igbo sons and daughters ahead of the election on the need for the delegates not to yield to any form of pressure from within or outside Igboland to elect establishment elements and conventional politicians with vested partisan interests and cleavages or surrogates of promoters of the present feudal system in Nigeria, but to ensure the enthronement of an unusual and unconventional leadership that will confront the status quo without fear.

Ndigbo, it was reasoned, cannot afford the luxury of allowing compromised elements of the Nigerian establishment, conventional politicians, and sponsored representatives of external interests to take the driving seat of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a time their aspiration is to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

But Obiozor, who acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead of the Igbo apex body, had during the campaigns, vowed to assemble Igbo talents and experts to cater and defend the destiny of Ndigbo if elected into the position of President General. He promised that under his leadership, Ndigbo will no longer be seen as crying babies because their problems are not insurmountable and that he will defend the destiny of the Igbo people with diplomatic dexterity, decency and decorum.

“Ndigbo will never be victims again of Nigeria’s tragic circumstances which they did not create nor can they control. For far too long, Ndigbo have been objects of stereotype and profiling which ended in being misunderstood and misrepresented in national politics or business, academia or artisans.

“Negative profiling has been an Igbo cross to carry since Nnamdi Azikiwe’s emergence in Nigeria politics in the 1940s. Consequently, quite often, Igbos are confronted with envy, anger, hostility and violence at any given crises in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria. But in the end, it is still better to envy Ndigbo than pity us. “We’ve been known to be turning obstacles into prosperity.

What Igbo are suffering today are not new. But we surmounted them in the past. Igbo were not the first graduates in Nigeria but we led the country in almost every sector. I maintain that success is the greatest revenge against injustice. We’ve done well but there is a chance for Ndigbo to start on a new

