Ohanaeze General Assembly asks Buhari to consider Igbo for IGP

Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo General Assembly Worldwide has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to consider appointing an Igbo as the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The group was reacting to the president’s appointment of new Service Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced the resignation of the service chiefs and the appointment of new persons to fill in their positions.

The new Service Chiefs are Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Wednesday, Onuorah Onyeachonam, President-General of the group, said Buhari excluded Igbo from the appointment.

He asked the president to appoint the most senior Igbo native in the force as IGP.

Onyeachonam asked the new Service Chiefs to take up the task and combat the “daring challenges of insecurity in our country”.

“There is no Igbo man among the newly appointed Service Chiefs. Those who claim that the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Maj Gen Leo Irabor is an Igbo man should tell us if Irabor is an Igbo name,” he said.

“As the Inspector General of Police is due for retirement and fast getting ready to exit the police apex position, we call on the APC- led Federal Government to consider an Igbo man for the position of the Inspector General of Police.

“If there is no Igbo man or woman qualified for the job of the IGP, promote the Igbos next in line in the Police Force to fit in.”

