Ohanaeze group alleges Northern insurgents behind guerrilla attacks

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) on Friday said that insurgents from the North East who may have invaded the South East are responsible for ongoing hit-and-run attack tactics on security agents in the region. The OYC said guerrilla attacks that had led to the loss of lives of security agents, burning down police stations, vehicles, snatching rifles is a ploy to complicate security issues of the South-East and set ablaze the peaceful nature of the South-East.

In a statement made available by President General of OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group warned that such activities would never be condoned in Igboland. OYC said: “Biafra agitators should desist from making inflammatory threats and bogus statements directing Subjects to attack security agents in retaliation for the ugly killings of Igbos in Emene Enugu Massacre.

“We equally believe that Biafra agitators’ threats of violence against security forces was done out of anger and displeasure over the Enugu episodes.” OYC said the insurgents who must have invaded Igboland and are now capitalizing on the recent outburst from Biafra agitators to carry out their evil activities. He said: “OYC insists that some Northern insurgents must have invaded Igboland hiding under the guise of fallouts of Enugu Killings and subsequently inflammatory threats from Biafra agitators.”

Like this: Like Loading...