Ohanaeze groups bicker over Igbo leadership

Two Ohanaeze groups, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly worldwide are laying claims over Ndigbo leadership as Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, which certificate of registration was recently restored by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), said it was the authentic group of Ndigbo socio-cultural and political organisation.

 

Its President-General, Basil Onuorah, at a press conference in Abuja at the  weekend, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly worldwide was not “a factional body but the only Ohanaeze Ndigbo which existed legally as a lawful organisation, according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to represent the interest of Ndigbo and be accountable to Ndigbo and the laws of our land.”

 

Onuorah insisted that his group was now legally recognised by the Federal Government, the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

 

He said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly worldwide is pleased to inform Ndigbo all over the world that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has restored the organisation’s certificate of incorporation earlier withdrawn by the commission in line with Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 as amended.

 

“It is a thing of joy to announce to Ndigbo all over the world that Ohaneze Ndigbo for the first time, in the history of its existence, is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria with the registration number IT: 144918.” But Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the CAC created Ohanaeze Ndigbo as impostors.

 

Ohanaeze spokesperson Emeka Atama, in an interview said any group was free to address a press conference so far it did not claim to be OhanaezeNdigboworldwide. Atama said: “Anybody can brandish any certificate but Ndigbo know who is representing them. “How many Igbo leaders are backing them?”

