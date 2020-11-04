Ohanaeze groups blame Wike, FG, Kanu for Rivers killings

Federal Government, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, have been blamed for the violence which erupted at Oyigbo area of Rivers State which left many people dead.

Two factions of Igbo youths organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), said this yesterday. The two factions are led by Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Igboayaka Igboayaka. Wike has come under serious attacks in recent weeks over alleged human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings in the area by soldiers enforcing a 24-hour curfew imposed by the governor in the area in the wake of the violence which trailed the #End- SARS protests.

But on Monday, the governor said he imposed the curfew because the IPOB protesters killed six soldiers, burnt police stations and courts in Oyigbo.

He also denied ordering military actions in Oyigbo, describing the accusations as politically-motivated plots of his detractors to distract him from governance. But Isiguzoro faction of the OYC , in a statement signed by him and the Secretary General, Okwu Nnabuike, reminded Wike that there was burning of police stations, courts, killing of military personnel and police officers and destruction of public infrastructure in other parts of the country, especially in major South-East cities such as Aba, Nnewi, Abakiliki, Enugu, Onitsha, and Owerri.

“But none of the governors of these states ordered military actions against their people. “Wike, as the chief security officer of Rivers State, will surely account for the loss of lives and brutalities in Oyigbo in the near future as international human rights groups and activists are gathering information and evidence of genocidal violence escalating in Oyigbo, Rivers State,” the group said. “OYC vehemently oppose the 24-hour curfew placed on Oyigbo with heavy military actions and onslaughts against the people which have continuously abused their fundamental human rights in Oyigbo.

“The people have been denied access to food, adequate medicare, and water because the Rivers State government unleashed state machinery against IPOB over what we perceived as a relationship gone sour between Governor Nyesom Wike and IPOB leadership led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” it added. It also lambastedKanu for making inciting utterances which led to escalation of violence in the area.

