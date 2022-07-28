Ohanaeze hails British court for granting Ekweremadu’s wife bail

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has praised a London court for granting Beatrice, wife of ex-Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, bail. Ekweremadu and his wife are facing trial for conspiring to traffic a homeless man David Ukpo Nwamini into Britain to harvest his kidney for their daughter.

The group under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, in late June pleaded that Ekweremadu’s wife be granted bail to enable her to attend to their ailing daughter. In a statement yesterday, the National President of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said: “We are so delighted over the bail granted to Ekweremadu’s wife by the UK court. We made that appeal exactly on June 26 through an open letter to the United Kingdom and we are happy that days after, that request has been granted. “While we thank the UK judiciary for this, we still appeal that the same be extended to Ekweremadu. We are certain that he is a responsible citizen and would not in any way jump bail.

