Ohanaeze: Igbo World Assembly condemns splinter group, backs Nwodo’s leadership

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the apex Diaspora organization of Ndi-Igbo in over 27 countries worldwide at the weekend lambasted those trying to split the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, insisting on a unified Ohanaeze under the leadership of Chief Nnia Nwodo as the President-General.

The Diaspora group while reacting to a recent botched move by a group to register “Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly” with the Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission declared that “splintering Ohanaeze for political expediency is bad for Ndigbo.”

In a statement signed by Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Chairman, IWA, Christian Onuorah, Vice-Chairman and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary- General, made available to journalists in Enugu, the group maintained that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was the umbrella body of Igbo sociocultural organizations and the authentic voice of the Igbo for the sole purpose of speaking for and representing the interest of Ndigbo since its inception in 1976.

It reads: “IWA hereby warns vehemently against the recent attempt by a rogue group led by Igwe Nkeli Nzekwe to cease and desist from setting up any splinter group of Ohaeneze.

This type of careless interference on the legitimate leadership of Ohaeneze must be condemned by any full-bloodied Igbo person.

“The report reaching IWA stated that Igwe Nkeli Nzekwe, the traditional ruler of Igbariam town, went to CAC to register another Ohaneze group with the same exact name.

His actions were foiled when CAC realized that Ohaeneze has been in existence since 1976 with its corporate charter legally registered by CAC.

“An Igbo aphorism states, nwata bunie nnia enu, ngwo ngwo aghachie ya anya translated as if a child engages his father in a wrestling match and lifts him above the ground, the child will be blinded by the consequences of his action.

The liberal-mindedness of an Igbo person should not be mistaken as Igbo enwe eze.”

