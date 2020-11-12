Ohanaeze: Igbo’s decision to dump PDP ahead of 2023 irreversible

Apex Igbo Youth Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), on Wednesday said that the verdict of the Igbo Nation to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 elections was irreversible. OYC in a statement signed by its President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its Secretary General, described Tuesday’s persuasive meeting PDP leadership and the Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi as a waste of time.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Umahi met with the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and other leaders of the party in Abuja in a last-minute efforts to stop him from joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). It will be recalled that on Tuesday it was reported that the Ebonyi State Governor has led the way towards an impending massive move by top South East PDP leaders into APC with the claim that APC would protect the interest of the South- East in the 2023 elections. According to OYC, “Tuesday’s persuasive meeting of National leadership of PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus to convince the Southeast Governors Forum Chairman and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi at Ebonyi State liaison office Abuja was the height of PDP’s deceit.

“It was the last kick of a dying Horse and gathering of vultures to continue to rape Igbo votes unjustly especially in 2023 against the PDP Zoning Formula enshrined in her constitution that favours Southeast to produce the 2023 presidential ticket and consequently produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s Successor in 2023.”

Like this: Like Loading...