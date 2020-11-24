Ohanaeze: I’m committed to credible election, peaceful transition –Nwodo

The President- General of pan- Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that he was planning to manipulate the forthcoming general election of the organisation with a view to imposing a new leadership.

Nwodo in a statement released to journalists in Enugu yesterday described such news making the rounds in the social media alleging such moves as preposterous and the height of mischief to think that somebody would be handpicked to become president of the body without an election. Ohanaeze Ndigbo was due to hold its general election by January 2021.

Nwodo vowed to ensure a free, fair and credible election that would enable Ndigbo to choose the next leader of Ohanaeze. “

The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a spurious, mendacious and malicious news item making the rounds that a candidate has been chosen to occupy the post of the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, which by rotation, is now the turn of Imo State.

“The said vexatious piece would have been ignored for the chaff it is but for the fact that it impinges on the solid and time-tested tradition of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in choosing its leadership and the integrity of its present President- General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

“The truth of the matter is that posts in Ohanaeze Ndigbo are rotational and positions zoned to states. It is the responsibility of states to choose their candidates which they may prune down for their convenience. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has the responsibility of organising elections for all those who indicate interest and buy forms for the election. “It is therefore, preposterous and the height of mischief for anybody to write or in any way infer that Chief Nwodo went for an Imo State stakeholders meeting in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu’s office,” he said.

Nwodo maintained that he couldn’t have been at a meeting of Imo State Leaders Thought for the purpose of choosing a candidate for President-General when he wasn’t invited and Ohanaeze didn’t organise it.

“Moreover, the decision at the meeting will not stop Ohanaeze from conducting the forth-coming election. “As a matter of fact, Chief Nwodo has not visited Chief Iwuanyanwu since the latter’s birthday celebration last year.

They only met recently at a meeting with the Governors of the South-East over other matters. “It is wrong for people to listen to an illegitimate, sponsored and disgruntled group of people masquerading as the Youth Wing of Ohanaeze.

“It is also a great affront to the dignity and image of Ndigbo for purveyors of these fake news intended to mislead the public to be taken seriously.

“People should verify such information from the Office of the President-General before accepting or releasing them, unless some mischief is intended.

