Ohanaeze: Insecurity in S’East sponsored to truncate 2023 Igbo Presidency Project

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Wednesday said that the current wave of insecurity in the South East of Nigeria is politically sponsored to truncate the chances of the Igbos producing the country’s next President in 2023. According to Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (factional), the on-going insecurity is sponsored solely to blackmail the South East Presidency and portray that Igbos should not be trusted with political power in 2023.

Ohanaeze said that contrary to popular beliefs of Northern elders on secessionist campaigns, the popularity of Biafra agitation by Igbo youths are based on the fallout of the systematic frustrations of the Federal Government’s discrimination against South Easterners.

The group stressed that Igbo leaders and governors are not behind the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitating groups and are unhappy with the attacks on police formations and government facilities within the zone. Ohanaeze added that the current wave of insecurity in South Eastern Nigeria can be alluded to “hearing the voice of Jacob while touching the hands of Esau”. They, however, expressed optimism for the Igbo Presidency Project of 2023, stressing that all the anti-Igbo exponents fuelling insecurity in the South East are unknowingly playing historical roles in the fulfilment of the project as Igbos cannot be distracted.

